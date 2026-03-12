Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BDMD) Short Interest Up 1,752.8% in February

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BDMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 861,286 shares, an increase of 1,752.8% from the February 12th total of 46,485 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,895,448 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,895,448 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDMD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Baird Medical Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Baird Medical Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

BDMD stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,381. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. Baird Medical Investment has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDMD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baird Medical Investment in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Baird Medical Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baird Medical Investment by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and provision of medical devices. It is also involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of microwave ablation medical devices, as well as sale of other medical devices. The company was founded on June 16, 2023 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

