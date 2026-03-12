Bahl & Gaynor Small Cap Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SCDV) Short Interest Update

Bahl & Gaynor Small Cap Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SCDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,370 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the February 12th total of 2,026 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,783 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,783 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bahl & Gaynor Small Cap Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SCDV opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.03 million, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. Bahl & Gaynor Small Cap Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

About Bahl & Gaynor Small Cap Dividend ETF

The Bahl & Gaynor Small Cap Dividend ETF (SCDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in small-cap, dividend-paying US companies. The fund seeks long-term growth of dividend income, downside protection, and total return. SCDV was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Bahl & Gaynor.

