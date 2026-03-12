AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Director Sells $706,950.00 in Stock

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) Director Jesse Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $706,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 123,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,833.56. The trade was a 10.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jesse Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Jesse Chen sold 14,000 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $646,100.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Jesse Chen sold 12,452 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $469,315.88.

On Friday, March 6th, Jesse Chen sold 2,000 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $73,260.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Jesse Chen sold 11,147 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $426,484.22.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Jesse Chen sold 8,800 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $341,704.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jesse Chen sold 11,007 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $445,673.43.

On Monday, March 2nd, Jesse Chen sold 11,320 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $516,078.80.

AXT Stock Performance

Shares of AXT stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,362,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462,578. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -100.37 and a beta of 1.75. AXT Inc has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $50.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AXT Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, January 9th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of AXT to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AXT from $8.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in AXT by 2,333,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 23,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AXT by 2.8% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 860,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 12.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key AXT News

Here are the key news stories impacting AXT this week:

Investor interest in an AI/infrastructure growth narrative lifted sentiment for AXT, with commentary arguing that demand for InP and other compound substrates could justify higher multiples over time.

Momentum/bargain‑hunting: the shares have rebounded sharply after recent losses as momentum traders and value buyers stepped in, helping push the stock higher over the past sessions.

Unusual options activity has been reported (high volume noted in recent filings/alerts); this can amplify intraday moves but does not by itself indicate direction.

Short‑interest data in recent releases appears anomalous/zero and offers no clear evidence of short‑covering driving the rally (likely a reporting quirk rather than a material flow).

Large insider selling: CEO Morris S. Young sold 125,893 shares (~$4.6M) on Mar 9; sizable insider disposals can weigh on sentiment and raise questions about timing of allocations.

Director selling: Director Jesse Chen sold multiple tranches in early March (totaling tens of thousands of shares), which adds to the insider‑selling narrative.

Put buying spike: traders purchased an unusually large number of put contracts (reported ~9,810 puts on Mar 11), signaling short‑term bearish/speculative hedging that could pressure the stock if volatility persists.

Mixed Q4 results: the company missed revenue and EPS expectations (Q4 revenue ~$23.0M; EPS miss), and margins remain under pressure — a reminder that near‑term fundamentals need to improve to sustain the rally.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT’s product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

Read More

