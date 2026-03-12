Avidia Bancorp (NYSE:AVBC) EVP Bartholomew Murphy, Jr. Acquires 1,500 Shares

Avidia Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:AVBC – Get Free Report) EVP Bartholomew Murphy, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,635.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,435. The trade was a 7.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Avidia Bancorp Trading Down 1.6%
AVBC stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,590. Avidia Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $376.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Avidia Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Avidia Bancorp’s payout ratio is 83.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Avidia Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
About Avidia Bancorp
Avidia Bancorp is the bank holding company for Avidia Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Hudson, Massachusetts. Through its banking subsidiary, the company offers a range of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and small- to mid-sized businesses in the communities it serves.
Core products and services include personal and business deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, residential mortgage and home equity financing, and cash management and payment solutions for businesses.
