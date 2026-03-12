Avidia Bancorp (NYSE:AVBC) EVP Bartholomew Murphy, Jr. Acquires 1,500 Shares

Avidia Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:AVBC – Get Free Report) EVP Bartholomew Murphy, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,635.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,435. The trade was a 7.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Avidia Bancorp Trading Down 1.6%

AVBC stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,590. Avidia Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $376.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Avidia Bancorp alerts:

Avidia Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Avidia Bancorp’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidia Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Avidia Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidia Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,184,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avidia Bancorp by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avidia Bancorp by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avidia Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Avidia Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avidia Bancorp

About Avidia Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Avidia Bancorp is the bank holding company for Avidia Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Hudson, Massachusetts. Through its banking subsidiary, the company offers a range of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and small- to mid-sized businesses in the communities it serves.

Core products and services include personal and business deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, residential mortgage and home equity financing, and cash management and payment solutions for businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidia Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidia Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.