Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 319 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the February 12th total of 1,110 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company's stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 3.72% of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

AVIE stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.64. Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $74.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.29.

About Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF

The Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (AVIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed equity fund of US companies involved in sectors or industries that tend to outperform during periods of inflation. AVIE was launched on Sep 27, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

