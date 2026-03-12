Automotive Stocks To Follow Today – March 11th

Rivian Automotive, AutoZone, and Genuine Parts are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing motor vehicles and related parts or services — including automakers, suppliers, dealerships, and mobility providers. Investors consider these stocks as exposure to the auto sector, which is cyclical and sensitive to consumer demand, commodity prices, interest rates, and trends such as electrification and autonomous driving. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Genuine Parts (GPC)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

