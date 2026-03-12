Austin Shanfelter Sells 90,000 Shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Stock

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) Director Austin Shanfelter sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $1,095,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 329,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,546.55. This represents a 21.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Orion Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ORN opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $434.75 million, a P/E ratio of 216.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Orion Group had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Orion Group by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Orion Group by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORN. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Orion Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) is a global provider of specialized staffing and workforce solutions, serving clients across the energy, industrial, and technical sectors. The company offers a range of services including engineering and technical recruitment, information technology staffing, and comprehensive workforce management. Orion Group focuses on delivering qualified talent for complex projects, from exploration and production in the oil and gas industry to large-scale infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.

