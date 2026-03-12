Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.36 EPS

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $2.36, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.81 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 7.46%.

Atlanticus Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC traded down $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.75. 79,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,933. The stock has a market cap of $798.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ATLC. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $100,031.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 60,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,089.24. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Atlanticus by 334.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is a specialty financial services holding company that provides credit products and solutions to consumers across the United States. Through its subsidiaries, the company offers proprietary credit card programs, installment loan products and deposit accounts designed to serve customers who may have limited access to traditional credit. Atlanticus markets its offerings through a variety of channels, including direct‐to‐consumer online platforms, mail order, call centers and partnerships with retail and e-commerce businesses.

The company underwrites and services credit card portfolios under private-label and co-branded agreements, combining technology‐enabled underwriting with tailored customer service.

