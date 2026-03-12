ATI (NYSE:ATI) Director David Morehouse Sells 6,609 Shares of Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) Director David Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $1,019,438.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,414. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ATI Stock Down 5.1%

ATI stock traded down $8.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.44. The company had a trading volume of 90,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,495. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $168.14.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.26%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered ATI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna set a $155.00 price target on ATI in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,664,000. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 34.2% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,219,000 after purchasing an additional 282,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in ATI by 27.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 39,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 96.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 373,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,212,000 after purchasing an additional 194,518 shares in the last quarter.

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

