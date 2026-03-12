Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Astrazeneca Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of AZN opened at $194.42 on Thursday. Astrazeneca has a 52 week low of $122.48 and a 52 week high of $212.71.

Get Astrazeneca alerts:

About Astrazeneca

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astrazeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrazeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.