ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,407.54 and last traded at $1,383.40. Approximately 1,647,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,922,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,357.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

The firm has a market cap of $530.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,371.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1,119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ASML by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ASML by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,791,982,000 after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ASML by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,632,000 after purchasing an additional 340,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

