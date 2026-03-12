ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1,333.57 and last traded at $1,351.58. Approximately 1,751,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,903,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,386.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered ASML to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,371.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,119.89. The stock has a market cap of $531.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

