Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Major Shareholder Bayview Legacy, Llc Sells 9,000 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $131,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,229,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,298,180.86. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bayview Legacy, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 41,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $582,610.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 2,756 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $41,422.68.

On Monday, February 9th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 47,244 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $718,581.24.

On Thursday, January 15th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 17,884 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $319,050.56.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 2,116 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $37,643.64.

On Thursday, January 8th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 50,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $829,000.00.

Arteris Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,623. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIP. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on Arteris in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Arteris

Here are the key news stories impacting Arteris this week:

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company’s core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

