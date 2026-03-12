ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.66% from the company’s previous close.

AVBP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ArriVent BioPharma from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ AVBP opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.99. ArriVent BioPharma has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArriVent BioPharma will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 9,747.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors. In addition, the company develops Furmonertinib, a third-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in multiple clinical trials across a range of epidermal growth factor receptor mutations (EFGRm) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), including a phase 3 clinical trial for treatment of patients with metastatic EFGRm NSCLC; phase 1b clinical trial for treatment of patients with NSCLC with other EGFR mutations and NSCLC with HER2 Exon 20 insertion mutations; and ARR-002.

