Argent Focused Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:ALIL) Short Interest Down 51.5% in February

Argent Focused Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:ALIL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,659 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the February 12th total of 3,422 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 538 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Argent Focused Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:ALIL opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of -1.48. Argent Focused Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

Argent Focused Small Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 23.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

About Argent Focused Small Cap ETF

The Argent Focused Small Cap ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that invests in equity securities of small-capitalization companies believed to be high-quality, enduring businesses. The fund typically holds 35 to 45 stocks and aims for long-term capital appreciation.

