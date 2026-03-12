argenex SE $ARGX Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in argenex were worth $26,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in argenex by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenex by 5,962.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of argenex by 22.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenex by 550.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in argenex during the second quarter valued at $367,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $728.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $809.43 and a 200 day moving average of $816.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.38. argenex SE has a one year low of $510.05 and a one year high of $934.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.97. argenex had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on argenex from $915.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of argenex from $1,124.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of argenex from $1,028.00 to $1,248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of argenex from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of argenex from $858.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $999.22.

argenex Profile

(Free Report)

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx’s research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company’s lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

