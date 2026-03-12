Argan (NYSE:AGX) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $476.00 and last traded at $473.8450, with a volume of 55526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $466.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGX shares. CJS Securities raised shares of Argan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Argan in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Argan in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Argan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.20.

Argan Trading Up 3.1%

The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $386.26 and its 200-day moving average is $327.58.

In other Argan news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total transaction of $1,803,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,509.76. This trade represents a 37.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 19,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.70, for a total value of $7,347,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,207 shares in the company, valued at $10,134,246.90. This represents a 42.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $19,854,754. Company insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Argan during the 4th quarter worth $137,503,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Argan by 14,436.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,624,000 after purchasing an additional 327,127 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Argan by 696.9% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 296,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 259,720 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Argan by 1,142.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,597,000 after purchasing an additional 173,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Argan by 168.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 253,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,862,000 after purchasing an additional 159,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc (NYSE: AGX) is a holding company that provides professional technical and management services to the power generation and renewable energy industries. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company delivers engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM), commissioning and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for a broad range of energy facilities. Argan focuses on projects for utility, industrial and municipally owned clients, helping to bring efficient thermal and renewable energy plants into operation and maintain optimal performance over the asset life cycle.

The company’s principal subsidiaries include Gemma Power Systems, which specializes in turnkey construction of combined-cycle, simple-cycle, cogeneration and renewable energy plants; Atlantic Projects Company, which provides electrical balance-of-plant, control systems, instrumentation and commissioning services; and Infrastructure Solutions, which offers industrial maintenance, outage support and modification services.

