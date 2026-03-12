Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.1650. Approximately 24,512,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 37,994,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACHR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 4.1%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 19.89 and a current ratio of 19.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 3.10.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Harsh Rungta sold 22,826 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $147,455.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 65,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,858.68. The trade was a 25.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 10,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $65,711.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 171,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,530.84. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,899 shares of company stock worth $2,420,548. 7.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 11.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 44.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 192,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 59,317 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 5.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 51.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 844,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 285,414 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation, Inc (NYSE: ACHR) is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company’s flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

