AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Update

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 34,899 shares, a growth of 283.2% from the February 12th total of 9,108 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,794 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,794 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AquaBounty Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.97% of AquaBounty Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AquaBounty Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

AquaBounty Technologies Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,983. The company has a market cap of $3.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.29. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on aquaculture innovation through the development and commercialization of genetically engineered fish. Its flagship product, AquAdvantage Salmon, is an Atlantic salmon strain enhanced with a growth hormone gene that enables faster growth and more efficient feed conversion compared with conventional farmed salmon. By integrating biotechnology into seafood production, AquaBounty aims to address global protein demand while reducing the environmental footprint associated with marine aquaculture.

Founded in 1991, AquaBounty is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts, and operates a state-of-the-art, land-based incubation and grow-out facility in Panama.

