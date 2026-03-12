Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 226 and last traded at GBX 232, with a volume of 27891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231.

Aptitude Software Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 262.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 282.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £126.71 million, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.29.

About Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software provides software solutions that deliver fully autonomous finance to enable its clients to drive growth, efficiency and sustainability. Fynapse is Aptitude’s intelligent finance data management and accounting platform designed to increase productivity and lower costs for finance teams globally. Fynapse provides a single view of finance and business data, unparalleled performance and automation, faster and better insights, user-friendly functionality and market-leading total cost of ownership.

