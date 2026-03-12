Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,939 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.1% of Lansing Street Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,472,482,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 98,917.0% in the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,956,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after buying an additional 57,898,088 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 20,464.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after buying an additional 26,937,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after buying an additional 20,079,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $260.81 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $288.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Apple from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.58.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

