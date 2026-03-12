APA (NASDAQ:APA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Capital One Financial raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $32.00. Capital One Financial currently has an overweight rating on the stock. APA traded as high as $33.81 and last traded at $33.7850, with a volume of 1862394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on APA from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of APA from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of APA from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital raised its price target to $29 (from $26) and cited stronger oil prices and earnings momentum as support for the shares, giving additional upward pressure on sentiment. RBC Capital Raises APA Target

RBC Capital raised its price target to $29 (from $26) and cited stronger oil prices and earnings momentum as support for the shares, giving additional upward pressure on sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Capital One increased its price target to $32 and maintained an Overweight rating — another bullish broker move that supports upside expectations. Capital One target raise

Capital One increased its price target to $32 and maintained an Overweight rating — another bullish broker move that supports upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target (coverage note reported) and Wolfe Research published a bullish outlook forecasting strong price appreciation, adding to the constructive analyst tone around APA. Jefferies increases target Wolfe Research bullish note

Jefferies raised its price target (coverage note reported) and Wolfe Research published a bullish outlook forecasting strong price appreciation, adding to the constructive analyst tone around APA. Positive Sentiment: A bullish deep-dive on Seeking Alpha argues APA remains undervalued while advancing operationally, which can attract value-oriented investors and support the rally. Seeking Alpha bullish piece

A bullish deep-dive on Seeking Alpha argues APA remains undervalued while advancing operationally, which can attract value-oriented investors and support the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its target to $29 from $23 but kept a Sell rating — the higher target narrows downside risk but the persistent sell call tempers the positive signal. Goldman Sachs update

Goldman Sachs raised its target to $29 from $23 but kept a Sell rating — the higher target narrows downside risk but the persistent sell call tempers the positive signal. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest figures for early March appear anomalous (showing zero/NaN) and are not providing a meaningful signal on squeeze risk or bearish positioning at this time.

Reported short-interest figures for early March appear anomalous (showing zero/NaN) and are not providing a meaningful signal on squeeze risk or bearish positioning at this time. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed near-term EPS estimates — lowering Q2 2026 and Q4 2026 EPS forecasts to $0.44 and $0.46 respectively and publishing a FY2028 EPS projection of $2.64 — and keeps a Hold rating. Lower near-term estimates add caution on near-term earnings momentum.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of APA by 276.7% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in APA by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. APA had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 15.55%.The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

