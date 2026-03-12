AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Short Interest Up 798.7% in February

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 692 shares, a growth of 798.7% from the February 12th total of 77 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,646 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,646 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of AOT Growth & Innovation ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $82.38 million, a P/E ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.36. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.42.
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Company Profile
