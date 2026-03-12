AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Short Interest Up 798.7% in February

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 692 shares, a growth of 798.7% from the February 12th total of 77 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,646 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,646 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOT Growth & Innovation ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $82.38 million, a P/E ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.36. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.42.

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Company Profile

The AOT Growth and Innovation ETF (AOTG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in a growth portfolio of low marginal cost companies in the US. Stocks are selected based on proprietary fundamental research and criteria. AOTG was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

