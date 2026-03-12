Analyzing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) & Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC)

Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Oncotelic Therapeutics has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oncotelic Therapeutics and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncotelic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 1 0 2 0 2.33

Profitability

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.15, suggesting a potential upside of 141.28%. Given Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Oncotelic Therapeutics.

This table compares Oncotelic Therapeutics and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncotelic Therapeutics N/A -22.16% -6.17% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals -101.08% -41.94% -22.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Oncotelic Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oncotelic Therapeutics and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncotelic Therapeutics $70,000.00 277.94 -$4.52 million N/A N/A Lexicon Pharmaceuticals $49.80 million 14.63 -$50.34 million ($0.14) -12.29

Oncotelic Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus. It also develops OXi4503 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CA4P for the treatment of advanced metastatic melanoma; intranasal drug and delivery system for intra-nasal Apomorphine for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease, erectile disfunction, and female sexual disfunction; Artemisinin, a natural derivative from an Asian herb Artemisia Annua; and AI based technologies to enhance the development and commercialization of Artemisinin based products and support technologies. Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Agoura Hills, California.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Genentech, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

