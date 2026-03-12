Analyzing Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hf Foods Group and General Mills, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hf Foods Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 General Mills 4 13 4 0 2.00

Hf Foods Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 270.37%. General Mills has a consensus target price of $50.11, suggesting a potential upside of 23.22%. Given Hf Foods Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hf Foods Group is more favorable than General Mills.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hf Foods Group -3.71% 8.01% 3.33% General Mills 13.51% 21.41% 6.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Hf Foods Group and General Mills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

24.0% of Hf Foods Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of General Mills shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Hf Foods Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of General Mills shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hf Foods Group and General Mills”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hf Foods Group $1.23 billion 0.08 -$48.51 million ($0.86) -2.20 General Mills $19.49 billion 1.11 $2.30 billion $4.65 8.74

General Mills has higher revenue and earnings than Hf Foods Group. Hf Foods Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Mills, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Hf Foods Group has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Mills has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

General Mills beats Hf Foods Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hf Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck. It also provides fresh produce products, such as vegetables and fruits; commodities comprising oil, flour, sugar, and salt; and packaging and other items including take-out accessories. HF Foods Group Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables. The company also manufactures and markets pet food products, including dog and cat food; and operates ice cream parlors. It markets its products under the Annie’s, Betty Crocker, Bisquick, Blue Buffalo, Bugles, Cascadian Farm, Cheerios, Chex, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, Dunkaroos, Edgard & Cooper, Fiber One, Fruit by the Foot, Fruit Gushers, Fruit Roll-Ups, Gardetto’s, Gold Medal, Golden Grahams, Häagen-Dazs, Kitano, Kix, Lärabar, Latina, Lucky Charms, Muir Glen, Nature Valley, Nudges, Oatmeal Crisp, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Progresso, Tastefuls, Total, Totino’s , Trix, True Chews, True Solutions, Wanchai Ferry, Wheaties, Wilderness, and Yoki brands. The company sells its products to grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains, e-commerce retailers, commercial and noncommercial foodservice distributors and operators, restaurants, convenience stores, and pet specialty stores. General Mills, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

