Analyzing Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) & Linde (NASDAQ:LIN)

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) and Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Linde and Green Plains, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Linde alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linde 0 2 8 2 3.00 Green Plains 2 4 3 0 2.11

Linde presently has a consensus price target of $508.20, suggesting a potential upside of 5.53%. Green Plains has a consensus price target of $13.14, suggesting a potential downside of 16.39%. Given Linde’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Linde is more favorable than Green Plains.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linde 20.30% 19.52% 9.10% Green Plains -5.80% -8.70% -4.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Linde and Green Plains’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

82.8% of Linde shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Linde shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Green Plains shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Linde has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Plains has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Linde and Green Plains”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linde $33.99 billion 6.57 $6.90 billion $14.59 33.01 Green Plains $2.09 billion 0.52 -$121.28 million ($1.89) -8.32

Linde has higher revenue and earnings than Green Plains. Green Plains is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Linde, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Linde beats Green Plains on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linde

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants for third-party customers, as well as for the gas businesses in various locations, such as air separation, hydrogen, synthesis, olefin, and natural gas plants. It serves a range of industries, including healthcare, chemicals and energy, manufacturing, metals and mining, food and beverage, and electronics. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in Woking, the United Kingdom.

About Green Plains

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc. produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in the grain procurement, handling and storage, commodity marketing business; and trading of ethanol, distiller grains, renewable corn oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Partnership segment offers fuel storage and transportation services. It operates 24 ethanol storage facilities; two fuel terminal facilities; and a fleet of approximately 2,180 leased railcars. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.