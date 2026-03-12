Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) Insider Jaime Hill Buys 1,000 Shares

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) insider Jaime Hill acquired 1,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.91 per share, for a total transaction of $58,910.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,570. This represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jaime Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Jaime Hill acquired 3,184 shares of Amrize stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.34 per share, with a total value of $179,386.56.

Amrize Stock Down 1.8%

AMRZ traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.16. 589,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,506,867. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17. Amrize Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amrize ( NYSE:AMRZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRZ. Weiss Ratings lowered Amrize from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Amrize in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amrize from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amrize from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amrize in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Amrize News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amrize this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large insider purchases by senior management — CEO disclosed a ~$3.48M buy, and multiple insiders (CTO Roald Brouwer, CFO Ian A. Johnston, and Jaime Hill) have added stock over the last few days, signaling management conviction. Read More.

Large insider purchases by senior management — CEO disclosed a ~$3.48M buy, and multiple insiders (CTO Roald Brouwer, CFO Ian A. Johnston, and Jaime Hill) have added stock over the last few days, signaling management conviction. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent SEC filings confirm the CTO bought 3,000 shares and the CFO/other insiders also increased positions, cumulatively raising insider ownership materially. Read More.

Recent SEC filings confirm the CTO bought 3,000 shares and the CFO/other insiders also increased positions, cumulatively raising insider ownership materially. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~19.6% in February (to ~8.04M shares), reducing near-term short pressure and the potential for squeeze-driven volatility.

Short interest fell ~19.6% in February (to ~8.04M shares), reducing near-term short pressure and the potential for squeeze-driven volatility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing remains constructive: several shops raised targets or reaffirmed buy/outperform ratings and the consensus is a “Moderate Buy” (consensus target ~$64.14), which supports medium-term upside. Read More.

Analyst backing remains constructive: several shops raised targets or reaffirmed buy/outperform ratings and the consensus is a “Moderate Buy” (consensus target ~$64.14), which supports medium-term upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call highlighted an investment-led growth strategy (management tone positive for longer-term positioning). Read More.

Earnings call highlighted an investment-led growth strategy (management tone positive for longer-term positioning). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results: EPS beat modestly ($0.62 vs. $0.59 est.) but revenue missed materially ($2.84B vs. $2.95B est.) and was down ~0.4% YoY — a near-term operational/headline negative that can pressure sentiment. Read More.

Q4 results: EPS beat modestly ($0.62 vs. $0.59 est.) but revenue missed materially ($2.84B vs. $2.95B est.) and was down ~0.4% YoY — a near-term operational/headline negative that can pressure sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Stock is trading lower today on relatively light volume versus its average, suggesting the pullback may reflect short-term profit-taking or cautious investor reaction to the revenue miss.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amrize

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Amrize by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 306,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after buying an additional 24,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth about $670,915,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the second quarter worth $1,065,029,000. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

Featured Stories

