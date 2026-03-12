AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in AMETEK stock on February 10th.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

AMETEK Stock Down 1.0%

AME stock opened at $224.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.02. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $242.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 28,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.76, for a total transaction of $5,727,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $2,892,194.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,662.79. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 49,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,930,020 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $831,372,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 302.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,807,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,818 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 266.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,512,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,345,000 after buying an additional 1,099,748 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AMETEK by 539.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,070,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,796,000 after acquiring an additional 903,061 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,254,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,890,000 after acquiring an additional 775,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $245.00 target price on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

