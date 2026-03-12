American Century Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACLC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Century Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 19,674 shares, a growth of 218.1% from the February 12th total of 6,185 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,287 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,287 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in American Century Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of American Century Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $260,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $311,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in American Century Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000.

American Century Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

ACLC traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.57. 17,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,549. American Century Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $80.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.90.

About American Century Large Cap Equity ETF

The American Century Large Cap Equity ETF (ACLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US companies that are screened by a combination of fundamental measures and ESG metrics. The fund utilizes the Natixis/NYSE non-transparent model. ACLC was launched on Jul 13, 2020 and is issued by American Century Investments.

