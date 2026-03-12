Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after buying an additional 17,447,045 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122,668 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. President Capital reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $304.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. New Street Research dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $212.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.73 and a 200 day moving average of $226.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,217,051.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

