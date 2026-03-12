Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05), reports.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALZN traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.13. 14,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,142. Alzamend Neuro has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alzamend Neuro stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Alzamend Neuro worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALZN has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alzamend Neuro from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

