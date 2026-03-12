Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stake Reduced by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 5.1% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 14,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $308.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $349.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $395.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Arete Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.18.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total transaction of $10,439,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,244,372 shares in the company, valued at $720,914,730.12. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,605,094. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

