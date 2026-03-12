Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $415.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $348.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $279.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.18.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $33,934.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,469.82. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $9,859,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,674,560 shares in the company, valued at $508,028,012.80. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,112,493 shares of company stock worth $118,605,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $308.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

