Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Director Kenneth Courtis Purchases 25,000 Shares

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Courtis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $176.23 per share, for a total transaction of $4,405,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 841,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,304,065.51. This represents a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of AMR stock opened at $187.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.59. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.41 and a 12-month high of $253.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34). The company had revenue of $436.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.45 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 2.90%.Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Systrade AG bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,966,000. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $40,999,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,400,000 after buying an additional 185,281 shares during the period. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,146,000. Finally, Dalal Street LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 532,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $196.00.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE: AMR) is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy’s metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

