Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on APYRF. National Bank Financial raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based real estate investment trust that owns, develops and manages urban office environments in key metropolitan markets. Established in 2003, the trust focuses on acquiring and revitalizing centrally located office buildings, with an emphasis on preserving historic and architecturally significant properties. Allied Properties REIT is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and its units trade in the United States on the OTC Markets under the symbol APYRF.

The company’s portfolio comprises primarily low-rise and mid-rise office buildings situated in major urban business districts, including Toronto’s downtown core and select properties in Montréal, Ottawa and Vancouver.

