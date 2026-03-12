Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,999 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Alliant Energy worth $16,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 84.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 256.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5,709.1% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $70.81 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $57.09 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average is $67.09.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.11 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.57%.Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 67.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNT shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Mizuho set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy’s core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

