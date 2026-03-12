Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Alliance Laundry’s conference call:

Alliance delivered a strong 2025 with total revenue of $1.7 billion (+13% YoY) , Q4 revenue up 10%, adjusted EBITDA up 14% and a record adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.5% , while reducing net leverage to 2.8x.

Management guided 2026 to 5%–7% revenue growth and 6%–8% adjusted EBITDA growth, expects continued margin expansion, ~3% of revenue in CapEx, and plans to reach the low‑2x net leverage range by year‑end 2026.

Product and digital momentum: launches like ProCapture, the T55 and Stax‑X, plus Scan‑Pay‑Wash (over a third of a million transactions) and a 25% YoY increase in connected machines to 245,000 support differentiation, aftermarket upside and pricing power.

Product and digital momentum: launches like ProCapture, the T55 and Stax‑X, plus Scan‑Pay‑Wash (over a third of a million transactions) and a 25% YoY increase in connected machines to 245,000 support differentiation, aftermarket upside and pricing power. Notable headwinds and costs remain, including an approximate $5M tariff impact in Q4 (partially offset by pricing), a $16M one‑time IPO‑related non‑cash charge, roughly $8M of incremental public‑company costs in 2026, and regional exposure (Middle East ~5% of revenue) that may add volatility.

Alliance Laundry Stock Performance

Alliance Laundry stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.02. Alliance Laundry has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $27.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Laundry during the fourth quarter valued at $45,746,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Alliance Laundry in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Laundry in the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Laundry during the 4th quarter worth about $2,048,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Laundry during the fourth quarter worth about $19,332,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALH. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alliance Laundry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Alliance Laundry in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sell (d+)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About Alliance Laundry

Alliance Laundry Systems (NYSE: ALH) is a manufacturer and distributor of commercial and residential laundry equipment and related services. The company designs, produces and sells a range of coin-operated and vended machines, on-premises washers and dryers, and allied equipment for laundromats, multi-housing, hospitality, healthcare and other institutional customers. Alliance’s product strategy emphasizes durable, high-throughput machines for professional laundry operators as well as appliances geared to self-service and multi-dwelling applications.

Its product portfolio includes coin-operated and card-operated washers and dryers, stacked and single-pocket models, industrial-grade on-premises equipment, and parts and accessories.

