Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 146,273 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,241% from the previous session’s volume of 10,908 shares.The stock last traded at $1.59 and had previously closed at $1.48.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akso Health Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akso Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akso Health Group stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021.

