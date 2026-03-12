AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 15,319 shares, an increase of 105.4% from the February 12th total of 7,457 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,021 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 28,021 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCO opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition and management of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises. The company seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through a combination of net interest income and strategic portfolio financing. Its focus on agency RMBS aims to offer investors regular dividend income underpinned by the credit support provided by federal agencies.

The firm’s investment strategy centers on the purchase of mortgage-related assets, including securities guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.