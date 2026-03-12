Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 40,955 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the February 12th total of 21,129 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,039 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,039 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Agape ATP stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC – Free Report) by 95.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Agape ATP worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATPC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agape ATP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Agape ATP in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agape ATP has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Agape ATP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATPC traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 38,643,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,455. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.97. Agape ATP has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $128.25.

Agape ATP Company Profile

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names. The company's products include ATP1s Survivor Select that contains various essential nutrients required by the human body to maintain normal metabolism; ATP3 Ionized Cal-Mag, a calcium and magnesium minerals supplement; ATP4 Omega Blend, an oil blend that provides a bio-effective balance of essential fatty acids, omega 3, and omega 6; ATP5 BetaMaxx, a natural immune enhancer; AGN-Vege Fruit Fiber, a nutrition-based formulation for intestines and stomach; AGP1-Iron to improve iron deficiency anemia; and YFA-Young Formula, an anti-aging and youthful maintenance supplement.

