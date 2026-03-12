Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Trading 4.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,130.51 and last traded at $1,130.51. 130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,085.75.

Adyen Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,391.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,537.39.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. is a global financial technology company specializing in end-to-end payment solutions for merchants of all sizes. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Amsterdam, the firm offers a unified platform that streamlines payment processing across online, mobile and in-store channels. Adyen’s technology integrates authorization, risk management, clearing and settlement in a single system, enabling businesses to accept payments in more than 200 methods and 150 currencies.

Central to Adyen’s offering is its proprietary risk engine, which leverages machine learning and real-time data analytics to detect and prevent fraud while optimizing authorization rates.

