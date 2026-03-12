Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:CVSA) Director Buys $1,543,662.30 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:CVSA – Get Free Report) Director Michael Malafronte acquired 15,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.86 per share, with a total value of $1,543,662.30. Following the acquisition, the director owned 16,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,694.30. This trade represents a 1,275.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 0.2%

CVSA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.90. 43,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,531. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $156.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:CVSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $503.39 million for the quarter. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 20.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a “hold (c+)” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVSA

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: CVSA) is a provider of higher education and workforce solutions focused primarily on programs that prepare students for professional careers in healthcare, medicine, veterinary medicine and related fields. The company operates campus-based and online degree programs, continuing professional education, clinical training and exam-preparation offerings designed to support students seeking licensure and employment in regulated professions.

Adtalem’s portfolio includes institution brands that deliver undergraduate, graduate and professional training across nursing, medicine, veterinary medicine and allied health disciplines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.