Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:CVSA) Director Buys $1,543,662.30 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:CVSA – Get Free Report) Director Michael Malafronte acquired 15,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.86 per share, with a total value of $1,543,662.30. Following the acquisition, the director owned 16,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,694.30. This trade represents a 1,275.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 0.2%
CVSA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.90. 43,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,531. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $156.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:CVSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $503.39 million for the quarter. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 20.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: CVSA) is a provider of higher education and workforce solutions focused primarily on programs that prepare students for professional careers in healthcare, medicine, veterinary medicine and related fields. The company operates campus-based and online degree programs, continuing professional education, clinical training and exam-preparation offerings designed to support students seeking licensure and employment in regulated professions.
Adtalem’s portfolio includes institution brands that deliver undergraduate, graduate and professional training across nursing, medicine, veterinary medicine and allied health disciplines.
