Accor SA – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Accor SA – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACCYY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Accor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACCYY

Accor Price Performance

Accor Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Accor has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57.

(Get Free Report)

Accor is a leading global hospitality group headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France, with operations spanning more than 100 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Founded in 1967 by Paul Dubrule and Gérard Pélisson, the company has grown from a single motel in Lille into one of the world’s largest hotel operators and owners, offering accommodation and hospitality services to both leisure and business travelers.

The company’s extensive brand portfolio covers a wide spectrum of market segments, ranging from luxury and premium offerings to midscale and economy hotels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.