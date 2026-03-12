Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Shares Down 1% – What’s Next?

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $250.02 and last traded at $258.63. Approximately 199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Acciona to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Acciona in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.31.

Acciona, SA (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) is a global leader in sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy and water management solutions. The company develops, constructs and operates wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydropower and biomass power plants, alongside engineering, procurement and construction services for major infrastructure projects. Acciona’s offerings also include operation and maintenance services, facility management and integrated water solutions such as desalination, wastewater treatment and industrial water services.

Tracing its roots to Spanish engineering firms established in the 19th century, Acciona consolidated its current structure in 1997 through the merger of Entrecanales y Távora and Cubiertas y Tejados.

