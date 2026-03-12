Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (THW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.

About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE: THW) is a closed-end investment company that provides investors with diversified exposure to the global healthcare sector. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund seeks to deliver long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of companies engaged in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services and related industries. Managed by the global healthcare equity team at Abrdn plc, the fund leverages the firm’s deep sector expertise and research capabilities to identify innovative businesses and established market leaders in both developed and emerging markets.

The fund’s portfolio spans a broad range of healthcare subsectors, including drug developers, medical equipment manufacturers, health insurers and providers of diagnostics and digital health solutions.

