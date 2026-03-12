Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ACP stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE: ACP) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a broad range of credit instruments, including investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield debt, bank loans and emerging-market debt securities. To enhance returns, the fund may employ leverage and use derivatives for hedging or efficient portfolio management.

The fund’s investment approach combines top-down credit allocation with bottom-up security selection.

