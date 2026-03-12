AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $32,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winthrop Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFC Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $384,000. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 240,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,652,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,975,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,918,000 after purchasing an additional 177,720 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,004,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,426,000 after buying an additional 493,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $227.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.47. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

