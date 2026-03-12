AB Dynamics’ (ABDP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital Group in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AB Dynamics from GBX 1,620 to GBX 1,370 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,116.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ABDP

AB Dynamics Trading Down 3.9%

AB Dynamics Company Profile

Shares of ABDP opened at GBX 1,192.25 on Thursday. AB Dynamics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,175 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,930. The stock has a market cap of £272.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,283.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,319.49.

(Get Free Report)

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.