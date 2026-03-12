AB Dynamics’ (ABDP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital Group in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AB Dynamics from GBX 1,620 to GBX 1,370 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,116.
View Our Latest Report on ABDP
AB Dynamics Trading Down 3.9%
AB Dynamics Company Profile
AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AB Dynamics
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.