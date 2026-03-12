830,731 Shares in IperionX Limited Sponsored ADR $IPX Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IperionX Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 830,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,997,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 2.48% of IperionX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IperionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in IperionX in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IperionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in IperionX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in IperionX during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPX shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of IperionX in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IperionX in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of IperionX in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

IperionX Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ IPX opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.76. IperionX Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

IperionX Profile

IperionX (NASDAQ: IPX) is a mineral technology company focused on the production and commercialization of high‐purity titanium and zirconium products. The company’s core activities include the development of advanced mineral sands projects and the deployment of proprietary processing technologies aimed at supplying feedstocks to aerospace, defense, additive manufacturing and battery markets.

At the heart of IperionX’s operations is the Stony Creek Project in Virginia, where the company holds significant mineral sands rights.

