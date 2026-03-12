7,785 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Purchased by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of R Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $204,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 521,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,487,984.25. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $212.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $311.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

